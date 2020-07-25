'History came to life' in John Lewis' surprise 2013 visit to Charleston's Gibbes Museum

The passing of U.S. Rep. John Lewis has prompted a wave of reflections from prominent activists and political figures who recalled Lewis' central role in the civil rights movement.

Lewis, who died July 17, was the youngest and last surviving member of the “Big Six," a group of civil rights activists that included Martin Luther King Jr.

He was 80 years old. Last December, Lewis disclosed he had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

Though a monumental figure who demonstrated undeniable courage in the face of white supremacy, Lewis was also known to be a humble man, called by his colleagues the "conscience of Congress."

This was on display in 2013, when Lewis made a surprise visit to Gibbes Museum of Art during a trip to Charleston. At the suggestion of his assistant, Lewis came to tour the museum's new photo exhibit, "Witness to History," which displayed iconic photos of the civil rights era. A group of eight - 10-year-old girl scouts had been visiting the museum as well, and Lewis stopped to speak with them about his experiences being on the front lines of protests and demonstrations aimed at advancing voter rights and ending segregation.

Sara Arnold, director of curatorial affairs for the museum, had been the curator for the special exhibit. She normally didn't work on weekends, but she came to the facility that Saturday.

Lewis' assistant had told the museum about an hour before the visit the congressman would be stopping by.

Arnold formerly lived in Atlanta, part of Lewis' congressional district, so she was familiar with Lewis' work in public service. When she arrived at the museum, she immediately recognized the icon and walked up and introduced herself.

Arnold remembers how Lewis took his time and intently observed each of the roughly 40 photos taken by James Karales, the photographer who worked for the magazine Look.

The array of pictures included photographs of Martin Luther King Jr. and his family, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee activities and the 1965 Selma to Montgomery March for Voting Rights. Lewis, who once served as chairman of SNCC and was brutally beaten alongside many others by law enforcement during the Selma march, was featured in an image at the exhibit showing his hand clasping that of a Catholic nun during a march.

Arnold had spent so much time pouring over the historic images. Now, the man featured in them was doing the same, conjuring up memories of from the photos.

“It was pretty exciting to see the real person interacting with (the pictures)," Arnold said.

Arnold struggled to articulate what it was like speaking with such a monumental and historic figure who had come to review events of which he was an integral part. But, given Lewis' history and the fact he was standing next to pictures that detailed a movement in which he was so instrumental, she said the moment was moving and poignant.

She remembered how Lewis took the time to explain the importance of voting rights to the group of youths. He spoke of how hard he fought for the right to vote and how important it is to vote, aiming to explain the need of engaging in the political process in simple terms to young people.

The assault on Lewis and other civil rights marchers in Selma pressured Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act in 1965.

Angela Mack, executive director of Gibbes, said she still gets goosebumps thinking about the day "history came to life in the room." She said the young visitors hung on Lewis' every word.

"It was magical," Mack said.

Arnold isn't sure why Lewis was in Charleston that day, but news stories show the congressman was in the city in January that year when the YWCA of Greater Charleston honored him with the Harvey Gantt Triumph Award, given to those who've helped champion civil rights.

He told the crowd gathered at Morris Street Baptist Church that, in spite of the victories of the 1960s, there are other battles that must be fought.

Years later, the news of Lewis' passing can help people reflect on how they are making the most of their own lives, Arnold said.