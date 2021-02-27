Historic Charleston synagogue preserves its past with eye to the future in $1M renovation

One of the nation's oldest synagogues received a physical uplift, ensuring the structure continues to serve members and the community.

Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim recently completed $1 million in renovations to its 180-year-old synagogue in Charleston in an effort to preserve the historic building and modernize it for future use.

The Greek Revival structure on Hasell Street is of national significance, serving as the birthplace of Reform Judaism in America. The building, a National Historic Landmark constructed in 1840, is the oldest synagogue in continuous use in the country.

The most notable and visible work took place on the dome-shaped ceiling, which was restored. Plaster on the ceiling had been peeling apart, and it wasn't uncommon for pieces to fall on congregants during service.

Charleston architect Glenn Keyes said the issue stemmed from moisture pushing paint off the ceiling, a common problem among old buildings, he said.

“Once that starts happening, you can't just get a ladder and get up there and fix it," he said.

Workers scraped away the plaster and coated the ceiling with mineral paint, allowing the vapor to escape, Keyes said.

“It's a dramatic transformation," he said.

Additionally, new covering was placed on the pews and seating in the sanctuary's bimah, a raised platform from which the Torah is read.

To better facilitate all people, a railing was installed around the bimah and a wheelchair lift added behind the vestry.

The organ was also repainted. Additionally, work was done to preserve the ark, which holds scrolls saved from Holocaust-era European synagogues.

Keeping an eye toward the future, the synagogue also installed a new technology package that includes a new sound system, video cameras and two screen projectors.

Renovating the sanctuary had been in the works for years, but it shapes up during a time when technology is becoming more important as houses of worship serve congregants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The synagogue closed to in-person worship soon after the renovation was completed last year.

New online streaming capacities will help not only serve attending members but also those who live far away, said Mark Swick, executive director of the synagogue.

"Being a historic synagogue, it's one of the things we often work hard to straddle," Swick said. "We make sure we're paying attention and honoring our history, but also making sure we continue to innovate and remain relevant for our members."

There's a forthcoming renovation of the social hall, where many activities take place.

"When you think about planning for the future, that's a big piece of the puzzle," Swick said.

The interior refurbishment received a nod from the Preservation Society of Charleston, which honored KKBE with a Carolopolis Award.

It's the second time the temple received the accolade. The first was for exterior work done several years ago, Swick said.

Swick said it was an honor for the synagogue to have been recognized in its effort to restore the house of worship. It's the result of many years of hard work, he said.

"We hope the renovation keeps the space in good order for many decades and centuries to come," he said.

Synagogue historian Anita Rosenberg said the sanctuary pays reverence to the congregation's early history. She pointed out how sunlight pours in to bring out the colors of the 1888 stained glass windows.

"The newly renovated and updated sanctuary is calming," she said.

Also important to the congregation is acknowledging the enslaved Africans who congregants believe built the edifice. A plaque will be installed outside the building within the coming months, Swick said.

The item will be modeled "in lots of ways" after the memorial at the Unitarian Church on Archdale Street, he said.

The 3-foot monument at the Unitarian Church contains an iron Sankofa bird. An inscription on the base of the monument reads: “In memory of those enslaved workers who made these bricks and helped build our church.”