You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Historic Charleston synagogue preserves its past with eye to the future in $1M renovation

One of the nation's oldest synagogues received a physical uplift, ensuring the structure continues to serve members and the community.

Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim recently completed $1 million in renovations to its 180-year-old synagogue in Charleston in an effort to preserve the historic building and modernize it for future use.

The Greek Revival structure on Hasell Street is of national significance, serving as the birthplace of Reform Judaism in America. The building, a National Historic Landmark constructed in 1840, is the oldest synagogue in continuous use in the country. 

The most notable and visible work took place on the dome-shaped ceiling, which was restored. Plaster on the ceiling had been peeling apart, and it wasn't uncommon for pieces to fall on congregants during service.

Charleston architect Glenn Keyes said the issue stemmed from moisture pushing paint off the ceiling, a common problem among old buildings, he said.

Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim
Buy Now

Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Executive Director Mark Swick explains the work done to the synagogue during a $1 million renovation. The work included the ceiling, walls, the Ark and upgrades to electronics so homebound members can watch services on their home computer. Brad Nettles/Staff

“Once that starts happening, you can't just get a ladder and get up there and fix it," he said.

Workers scraped away the plaster and coated the ceiling with mineral paint, allowing the vapor to escape, Keyes said.

“It's a dramatic transformation," he said.

Additionally, new covering was placed on the pews and seating in the sanctuary's bimah, a raised platform from which the Torah is read.

To better facilitate all people, a railing was installed around the bimah and a wheelchair lift added behind the vestry.

The organ was also repainted. Additionally, work was done to preserve the ark, which holds scrolls saved from Holocaust-era European synagogues. 

Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim
Buy Now

Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim has finished $1 million worth of renovation at its historic downtown synagogue. The work included the ceiling, walls and the Ark — made out of Santo Domingo mahogany that holds four Torah scrolls in the 1840 structure on Hasell Street. Brad Nettles/Staff

Keeping an eye toward the future, the synagogue also installed a new technology package that includes a new sound system, video cameras and two screen projectors.

Renovating the sanctuary had been in the works for years, but it shapes up during a time when technology is becoming more important as houses of worship serve congregants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The synagogue closed to in-person worship soon after the renovation was completed last year. 

Uncover more stories from Charleston's 350 years of history that have been long forgotten over time. Sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that aren't told in the story of Charleston.


New online streaming capacities will help not only serve attending members but also those who live far away, said Mark Swick, executive director of the synagogue.

"Being a historic synagogue, it's one of the things we often work hard to straddle," Swick said. "We make sure we're paying attention and honoring our history, but also making sure we continue to innovate and remain relevant for our members."

There's a forthcoming renovation of the social hall, where many activities take place.

"When you think about planning for the future, that's a big piece of the puzzle," Swick said.

Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim
Buy Now

The $1 million dollar renovation to Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Synagogue received the 2020 Carolopolis Award for their work. Brad Nettles/Staff

The interior refurbishment received a nod from the Preservation Society of Charleston, which honored KKBE with a Carolopolis Award.

It's the second time the temple received the accolade. The first was for exterior work done several years ago, Swick said. 

Swick said it was an honor for the synagogue to have been recognized in its effort to restore the house of worship. It's the result of many years of hard work, he said.

"We hope the renovation keeps the space in good order for many decades and centuries to come," he said.

Synagogue historian Anita Rosenberg said the sanctuary pays reverence to the congregation's early history. She pointed out how sunlight pours in to bring out the colors of the 1888 stained glass windows.

"The newly renovated and updated sanctuary is calming," she said.

Also important to the congregation is acknowledging the enslaved Africans who congregants believe built the edifice. A plaque will be installed outside the building within the coming months, Swick said.

Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim
Buy Now

The $1 million dollar renovation to Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Synagogue received the 2020 Carolopolis Award for their work. Brad Nettles/Staff

The item will be modeled "in lots of ways" after the memorial at the Unitarian Church on Archdale Street, he said.

The 3-foot monument at the Unitarian Church contains an iron Sankofa bird. An inscription on the base of the monument reads: “In memory of those enslaved workers who made these bricks and helped build our church.”

Reach Rickey Dennis at 937-4886. Follow him on Twitter @RCDJunior.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News