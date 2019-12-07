Resting in the middle of the Windmill Harbour community on Hilton Head Island is a newly built and furnished jewel-toned blue house waiting for its owner to be chosen.

The home sits two stories tall with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and an outdoor pool.

"I love that the house honors Hilton Head Island, but is definitely unique and not too similar to anything most locals have seen before," said Brian Patrick Flynn, the interior designer for the new home.

Between Dec. 30 and Feb. 19, millions of people are expected to enter for a chance to win this new Lowcountry home as part of the 24th edition of the HGTV Dream Home lottery.

It will be the third dream home built in South Carolina's Lowcountry by the program. The first was built in Beaufort in 1998 and the second was on Kiawah Island in 2013.

The 3,500-square-foot 2020 Hilton Head home comes with a great room, a laundry and mudroom, a gourmet kitchen, dining room and a multi-purpose entertaining space on the second floor.

The interior also includes an open floor plan and large windows to capture views of the marshland throughout the home.

On the outside, the home has a retractable screen porch that runs along the length of the home. There is also an outdoor kitchen and more views of the marsh.

"The outdoor living spaces immediately became a top priority for the architectural design team," said William Court, the partner and president of the Court Atkins Group.

One of the challenges, Court said, the design team had with getting the home together was meeting multiple expectations.

The home had to be unique and take advantage of the natural beauty of the shoreline that surrounds the home, he said. It also had to meet the design standards of the neighboring homes and highlight new construction trends.

"The result still needed to feel both southern and casually elegant," he said.

Two levels of rear porches were designed to take advantage of the views of the marsh. A garden entrance was also designed as one of the unique features in the home. It's also one of Court's team's favorite spots.

He said he looks at the space as a welcoming owner’s entrance with the features of a mud room, laundry, craft area and a place for the dogs, too.

Chris Dalzell, the owner of Shoreline Construction, the Lowcountry-based company that handled the building of the home, agrees that it was important to emphasize outdoor living.

He thinks the porches, pool and outdoor kitchen really capitalize on the marsh front view.

"We’re blessed with an amazing climate and stunning views in the Lowcountry," he said.

To date, Dalzell and his team have built six HGTV homes, including the 2018 HGTV Smart Home in Palmetto Bluff. They were familiar with working with the HGTV team.

But building the Dream Home was a special honor because of the large amount of people the home will reach through HGTV's platform.

"This was a really special opportunity," he said.

With the interior design, Flynn said the process began with his team getting to know Hilton Head Island itself. He and his team took time to learn about the local lifestyle and what people do each season throughout the year.

"Once we kind of lived like locals for a few days, we knew how we wanted to capture the essence of the island inside and outside the house," he said. "The rest just fell into place organically and seamlessly."

Flynn's team acquired vintage kayaks and canoes to use as art and accessories for the inside of the home. They installed a fireplace with tabby concrete. His favorite Hilton Head-centered feature in the house, he said, are two wooden art pieces that were made with a CNC router, a cutting machine for hard materials.

There is one above the fireplace of fish scales and another in the guest bedroom that features nearly 200 golf balls.

"We also added a ton of casualness with coastal textures from rope and driftwood to sand tones seen on the cabinetry in the kitchen," he said.

The 2020 Dream Home will make is television debut at 11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30 on the DIY Network. Fans who are hoping to win the home can enter twice per day at HGTV.com.

In addition to getting the home, the selected winner will also receive $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans and a new Honda Passport Elite.

"I hope the winner of the house feels calm and restful when they enter it," Flynn said, "but I also hope they get a sense of individuality."