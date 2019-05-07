In building on its partnership with the Charleston County School District, the Fetter Health Care Network recently opened a clinic at Hollywood's Baptist Hill Middle High School.
The clinic is part of an on-going mission of Fetter to provide health care to communities and children.
"So many of our students have limited access to quality, affordable care and we are so honored to be able to grant them this service as a part of the school’s vision to serve the community," said Vanessa Brown, principal of Baptist Hill in a press release.
The partnership will involve providers connected with Fetter working alongside Baptist's Hills nursing staff. They will offer primary health care and dental services to the staff and students of the school.
The staff will also provide screenings and immunizations to the students. Prior to opening a clinic at Baptist Hill, Fetter has also opened clinics at North Charleston's Jerry Zucker Middle School and Minnie Hughes Elementary School in Hollywood.
“We want to help them succeed by providing accessible quality healthcare," said Aretha R. Jones Powers, Fetter's CEO in a press release.
Eco-friendly firm partners with Heart Association
From now until May 10, Mount Pleasant company Healthy Humans will partner with the American Heart Association in a special Mother's Day campaign.
The initiative will be a part of the American Heart Association's national fundraising campaign called Life is Why We Give.
For every Desert Lily Stein Water Bottle sold by Healthy Humans, 50 percent will be donated to the American Heart Association.
"This Mother’s Day, we are working with the AHA to encourage women to take steps towards living a healthier life," said Richard Stanton, CEO of Healthy Human in a press release. "We’re delighted to give back to the AHA’s mission and help save more lives in the community.”
A lot of the money raised by the America Heart Association helps fund cardiovascular research and educate the public on stroke and heart disease.
The campaign will recognize Charleston resident Pauline Meyer and her daughter, Hayley Meyer. In 2016, Pauline went into cardiac arrest in her sleep.
Because Pauline's husband and daughter were able to perform hands-only CPR, she is alive today.
"We hope this campaign encourages women to take care of themselves and become the next link in the chain of survival," Pauline Meyer said in a press release.