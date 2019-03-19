The University of South Carolina is partnering with the South Carolina Community Health Worker Association to establish a health institute to provide extensive training for community health workers.
With funding from the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation, the USC Arnold School of Public Health Community Health Worker Institute will give field placement experience and entry-level training to community health workers and supervisors.
Thomas Chandler, who is the dean of the Arnold School, highlighted in a press release that southeastern states such as South Carolina are facing a shortage of educated health workers who are willing to serve and help rural communities.
"Community health workers teach individuals and families about the importance of proper nutrition, physical activity, children’s vaccinations and the many things they can do to prevent chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension and heart disease,” he said.
The South Carolina Community Health Worker Association will help supply the institute, which officially launched March 1, with community health worker recruits as well as network with local health entities to develop community health practices.
“This model involves supporting leaders from within communities to serve as community health workers who are partnered with health and social service organizations, but who are more importantly rooted and vetted within the community itself,” said Julie Smithwick, leader of the Arnold School of Public Health Community Health Worker Institute.
Charleston VA to help national office transition to high reliability status
While the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has already been working to be a high reliability organization for several years, it was recently selected as one of 18 VA medical centers to help transition the entire Veterans Health Administration to the higher status.
An HRO is an organization that often prioritizes patient safety over many other performance pressures. An example would be regulations that aircraft carriers face despite the pressures to have as many units in the sky for the sake of efficiency.
In health care, an HRO puts specifics measures in place to prioritize safety.
“For several years, our facility has made patient safety a primary objective in our daily operations,” said Charleston VA Director and CEO Scott Isaacks in a press release. “We have worked hard – together – to identify areas for improvement and have sought the expert advice of employees at all levels of our organization every step of the way.”
The medical center originally started it's own HRO journey five years ago when it partnered with The Joint Commission, an accrediting organization, and the South Carolina Hospital Association in a program called the S.C. Safe Care Commitment.
-- Jerrel Floyd