Recently actress Selma Blair lit up social media after walking the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars party with a cane; becoming one of the few recent examples of people getting to see a prominent figure publicly and unapologetically living with multiple sclerosis.
“I thought, ‘Holy s***, there’s a need for honesty about being disabled from someone recognizable,'” she said in an interview with Variety during her red carpet appearance.
Though the disease is treatable, experts are hoping that appearances like Blair’s will increase awareness of the disease.
“It lets the general public understand that this can happen to anybody,”said Dr. Aljoeson Walker, a neuro-ophthalmologist and MS specialist with the Medical University of South Carolina.
MS is a potentially disabling disease where the body’s immune system is attacking vital parts of the nervous system. Experts have found that it's often incredibly easy to mistake early signs of the disease as just fatigue.
It’s even easier for the disease to not even be on people's radar in warmer climates like South Carolina where the disease isn’t as prevalent.
“New Jersey is going to have more MS patients than South Carolina,” Walker said.
Though there hasn’t been a lot of sound study specifically noting the global prevalence of the disease, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society along with other MS organizations estimate that over two million people across the world are living with the disease. A 2016 study by the American Academy of Neurology found that in the U.S. for every 100,000 individuals, nearly 150 would have MS.
With the climate factor, Walker explained that historically, even though a cause for the disease has yet to be determined, experts have always known that the disease is more prevalent in colder climates. A 2011 study even found that there are additional treatment benefits in warmer climates.
Because of this, Walker believes the awareness in South Carolina is increasingly important.
“When you’re in a location where it is seen less often, you assume you don’t have it,” he said.
While most symptoms wind up varying from person to person, some common symptoms include things like fatigue, dizziness, numbness in limbs, double vision and paralysis in severe cases. For Blair, one of the first and primary symptoms she initially noticed was fatigue.
Walker explained that MS symptoms like this are often overlooked and misdiagnosed.
“If I have a thyroid problem, I have fatigue,” he said.
One of the reasons for the lack of definitive numbers of cases is that there is no formally reported record for MS, according to the society. Because symptoms vary and people could actually have mild issues, there is missed opportunity in reporting more accurate numbers.
“Young women, they’ll have fatigue … and it’s hard to recognize that it’s actual damages in the nervous system,” said Dr. Jack Burks, a medical consultant for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Where this difficult and discreet nature of the disease comes from is in how the immune system attacks the body of those with MS. In the human body, there is communication between the brain and the spinal cord that allows very basic motor functions to happen.
The communication is made possible by connecting fibers that send electrical impulses from the brain to the spine. Because there is an electrical component, those fibers have to be insulated or protected by what is referred to as myelin. With MS, the immune system is attacking that myelin.
“Sometimes they (immune cells) get misdirected and start shooting at the good guys,” Burks said.
Since those immune cells can attack the myelin in a variety of spaces, the symptoms of the disease vary. While it is possible for some people to go undiagnosed and not have any fatal issues, Walker said more than 80 percent of people with MS will develop a form of the disease where symptoms are continuously spiking and calming down or relapsing-remitting MS. Other forms of MS involve a progression of this pattern.
Though the cause of the disease is currently unknown experts have observed that more than likely environment and genetics play a role in the disease.
“There is a genetic factor but it’s not hereditary,” Burks said.
An identical twin is likely to get MS if their twin has it, but they will not pass it on to their children and they did not inherit the disease from their parents, Burks explained.
People of any age can get the disease. Though usually it attacks people between the ages of 20 and 50, there have been a significant number of people below the age of 18 who have been diagnosed with the disease.
Currently, the main pathway to a MS diagnosis is through patients communicating with a specialists about their symptoms and receiving an MRI and/or a spinal fluid examination. Because of the varying nature of the disease, it can be hard to pinpoint if patients aren’t able to properly communicate symptoms and providers aren’t able to pick up on it.
“There is no biomarker,” Walker said. “There is no blood test.”
Since MS is a disease that benefits from an early diagnosis in terms of treatment, it is important for people to be aware and be able to fully communicate their symptoms. Prior to her Vanity Fair appearance, Blair started a monthly intravenous-drug therapy.
Traditionally people diagnosed with MS early enough undergo drug treatment to suppress the disease before it progresses to a stage that is untreatable. This is why Walker believes it’s important for South Carolina residents to be aware of it and talk with their physician.