Local author publishes new detective novel
Charleston-based author Joseph Landing has published “Bobbit Rock,” a detective novel set in an imaginary South Carolina city, site of a string of unsolved murders.
Detective Isaac Murphy, reeling from the recent death of his pregnant wife and coping with mass hysteria, questions whether the killer is a man or monster.
The book is available as a $15 paperback and $20 hardcover from online retailers.
Landing starting writing novels as a teenager. He studied film and media at the University of Miami, and has lived in New York City and Los Angeles.
Garden & Gun editors offer 'Southern Women'
The editors of Garden & Gun magazine have created "Southern Women: More Than 100 Stories of Innovators, Artists, and Icons," a compilation of short profiles, essays and interviews published by Harper Wave. The hardcover is $32.50 and available from online and traditional retailers.
Featured are chefs, musicians, writers, entrepreneurs, political activists and more, including celebrities such as Loretta Lynn and Reese Witherspoon, as well as lesser-known or overlooked figures, such as Texas rancher Minnie Lou Bradley and Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, the first black woman to lead a medical school.
—Adam Parker