SOA writing teacher
publishes first novel
F. Rutledge Hammes, a Lowcountry native and director of the creative writing program at Charleston County School of the Arts, will see his debut novel released on Tuesday.
"A Curious Matter of Men with Wings" is published by Atlanta-based SFK Press. it tells the story of the Walpole family who, fleeing the past, escapes to an uninhabited Sea Island off the Carolina coast.
When the little sister goes overboard one day and appears to have drowned, two men with gigantic wings swoop down and carry her body away into the sky. The news of her disappearance hits the family hard. The Walpole boys set off in search of their sister and, in the process, discover the truth behind the centuries-old Gullah tale of the Flying Men, as well as numerous other mysteries native to the South Carolina Sea Islands.
Hammes is the oldest of 10 siblings. His grandparents moved to the Sea Islands early in their marriage and made friends in the Gullah community, and he grew up enamored by the stories and folklore his grandmother told him as a child.
“I have long believed that magic is at the heart of Charleston, South Carolina, and so magic must be at the heart of the Charleston novel,” Hammes said in a statement.
For more information on Hammes’ novel, go to frutledgehammes.com.
A book release party, free and open to all, will be held 5-7 p.m. at Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St., on Saturday, Sept. 29.
Episcopal priest pens
book of church stories
The Rev. Dr. William L. (Roy) Hills has published a book titled “Divine Glimpses: Church Stories, Volume I.” The book is available as a $14.95 paperback or $3.99 ebook from Amazon.
Hills shares stories and commentary about his experiences, observations and insights as a member of The Episcopal Church.
He is a retired priest serving mission churches in the Diocese of the Episcopal Church in South Carolina, which remained part of the national church after years of conflict that led to schism in 2013.
A second volume of church stories is forthcoming.
—Adam Parker