Bill Hine pens history
of S.C. State University
William C. Hine, a history professor who retired recently from S.C State University after 50 years, has published an encyclopedic account of the school.
"South Carolina State University: A Black Land-Grant College in Jim Crow America" is 399 pages of history, from the founding of the school to its contemporary challenges.
Hine records all kinds of details, from enrollment figures over the decades to civil rights battles, from the role the school has played in rural South Carolina to its connections to state government.
What emerges is an important and nuanced portrait of South Carolina's only state-supported historically black university, a well-researched history that contributes meaningfully to our understanding of HBCUs.
Published by the University of South Carolina Press, the volume is available as a $39.99 hardcover.
'Cigar Factory' author
hosts reading of play
Michele Moore, author of "The Cigar Factory," is adapting her novel into a stage play. A reading and discussion featuring Moore is scheduled for 3 p.m. Nov. 11 at The Andell Inn, 300 Farm Lake View Road, Kiawah Island.
Tickets are $20 and available at www.brownpapertickets.com.
Charleston native
publishes prayer book
Tierra Burns has published "Bombarding Heaven in Unity: A Prayer Book for Healing," consisting of various prayers meant to promote good mental, physical, spiritual and emotional health. The book includes prayers that address self-empowerment, domestic violence, police brutality, military issues and more. The goal, Burns said, is "to promote effective prayer to increase the faith and overall wellness in individuals."
Burns was born in Charleston, grew up in Fayetteville, N.C., and now works in California, though visits the Lowcountry regularly to see family. A divinity student at Fuller Theological Seminary, she hopes to become a chaplain in the Army and an ordained minister in the AME Church.
Burns will hold a book signing 6-8 p.m. Nov. 9, at Barnes and Noble in West Ashley, 1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. Thirty percent of the proceeds from books sold will go to the Alzheimer's Association in Charleston.
—Adam Parker