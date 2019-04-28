Charleston Library Society to host Lydia Fitzpatrick
The Charleston Library Society presents Lydia Fitzpatrick 6-7 p.m. Monday, April 29. Fitzpatrick will discuss her upcoming book “Lights All Night Long,” a narrative of family and belonging. Her appearance is part of the CLS Speaker Series.
Tickets are $5 for Library Society members, $10 for nonmembers. The venue is located at 164 King St.
For more information, call 843-723-9912 or go to bit.ly/2Zwxytq.
Lydia Fenet to speak at Charleston Library Society
The Charleston Library Society's Speaker Series continues 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, with an appearance by Lydia Fenet, who will speak about her first book, “The Most Powerful Woman in the Room Is You.”
Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for nonmembers. For more information, go to bit.ly/2ID6NhV.
P&C's Brian Hicks to speak on J. Waties Waring
Author and Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks will discuss his new book on the life and legacy of Judge Waties Waring, "In Darkest South Carolina," at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, West Ashley. The talk is free.
For more information, call 843-766-2546 or go to bit.ly/2VSNzba.
Local author publishes illustrated children's book
Lexi Gravino, a Mount Pleasant resident currently attending the University of South Carolina, has written and illustrated a children’s book on the importance of inclusion and acceptance in our society.
"Spread the Love" is about a town that lacks joy, compassion and forgiveness. The main character, Lexi Lou, strives to bring love and compassion back into the hearts of the people. Inspiration for the book came from Gravino's brother Zach, who has Down Syndrome.
The self-published book is available from Amazon for $11.99.
—Adam Parker