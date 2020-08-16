Happenings: New wildlife book to be published, high school writing contest welcomes submissions

New wildlife guide from USC Press
The University of South Carolina Press on Aug. 28 will release Rob Simbeck's "The Southern Wildlife Watcher: Notes of a Naturalist," a colorful look at 36 common and not-so-common animals found in the Southeastern United States, from the hummingbird to the bald eagle and from the bullfrog to the bobcat.
The book contains a series of vignettes that include information about each animal and quotes from noted Southern naturalists and biologists. Simbeck covers habitat, diet, mating and reproduction, environmental challenges, and folklore as he outlines the lives of insects and other invertebrates, birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, crustaceans, and fish.
Simbeck is the author, ghostwriter, or editor of more than 20 books and is former president and chairman of the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association. He also spent 30 years on Nashville’s Music Row.
"The Southern Wildlife Watcher" is available as an $18.99 paperback. Watch for book-related virtual events starting Aug. 28.
High School Writing Contest now open
The eighth annual South Carolina High School Writing Contest is open for submissions through Sept. 25. Submissions of up to 750 words in all creative genres are welcome.
The contest’s topic: “How should we improve the state of South Carolina?” Learn more and submit entries at www.schonors.com/hswritingcontest.
After students submits their work, 15-20 finalists will be chosen. Finalists will have their work reviewed by Jonathan Haupt, who is the 2020 writing contest judge, executive director of the Pat Conroy Literary Center and a co-founder of the contest.
Cash prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250 will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners.
The entries of finalists and winners will be showcased by the South Carolina Honors College on its website.
Previous judges have included Pat Conroy, Walter Edgar, Nikky Finney, Pam Durban, Mary Alice Monroe and Marjory Wentworth.
The Honors College at the University of South Carolina partners with the Pat Conroy Literary Center, the South Carolina State Library, the University of South Carolina School of Library and Information Sciences, the South Carolina Academy of Authors, and the South Carolina Writers Association to present this annual statewide contest.
—Adam Parker