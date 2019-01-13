Jamie Bernstein in town
to talk about her father
Jamie Bernstein, author of “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein,” will talk about her memoir 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 at The Schoolhouse in West Ashley, 720 Magnolia St.
Eldest daughter of revered composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, the author provides a rare look at her father on the centennial of his birth. In the book, Jamie Bernstein mines the emotions of her childhood and invites readers into her family’s private world, which includes characters such as the Kennedys, Mike Nichols, John Lennon, Richard Avedon, Stephen Sondheim, Jerome Robbins and Lauren Bacall. "Famous Father Girl" is an intimate meditation on a complex man, the family he raised and the music he composed.
Tickets are $10. Call 703-927-8665 or go to charlestonjcc.org/JamieBernstein.
River Wild pens novel
about Charleston love
South Carolina author River Wild, who grew up in Charleston, has published a novel called "The Artist's Special Touch," available from online retailers in paperback ($9.99) and ebook ($2.99) formats.
In the book, which is set in the Lowcountry, Jackson Henderson makes a magical discovery on the last day of school, stumbling across a magazine that teaches him how to paint. Hannah Walker is starting a new chapter of her life in the coastal town of Folly Beach after losing her mother to breast cancer. The two meet on Christmas Eve and soon they promise to remain together no matter what. Then tragedy strikes, testing that promise.
Wild, a military veteran, met and married his high school sweetheart, and the love they share was an inspiration for the story.
Local author pens
young adult novel
Goose Creek resident Susan Schaefer, whose pen name is Susan Antony, has written a young-adult novel called "Cherokee Summer," a story of young love between Ace McAlister and Cherokee Tribe member John Spears. The pair endures objections, jealousies and more, but remain committed. When Ace sends John a strange text and then suddenly disappears, the two must rely on their trust in each other to save their lives and their love.
"Cherokee Summer" is available from online retailers and at thewildrosepress.com in paperback ($17.99) and ebook ($5.99) formats.
The book was inspired by Schaefer's childhood visit to the Cherokee Indian Reservation in Cherokee, N.C., and the author's early infatuation with a Native American classmate. She currently works in the IT department at a local Charleston hospital.
Architect Frank Harmon
to discuss his work
Blue Bicycle Books will host Raleigh-based architect and author Frank Harmon, who will discuss his book "Native Places: Drawing as a Way to See" at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan/ 17, at the bookstore, 420 King St.
Harmon designed the modern, award-winning Sunday School addition to the historic Circular Congregational Church and the “Seven Sisters” residence on St. Helena Island.
The event is free and open to the public. Local architect Whitney Powers will introduce Harmon, who will talk about his work and his interest in hand sketching. A Q&A and signing will follow.
—Adam Parker