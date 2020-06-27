Happenings: John Banville subject of new book; MUSC student publishes knight's tale

SOA teacher co-edits book on Banville
Charleston County School of the Arts teacher John Cusatis has co-edited with Earl Ingersoll a new book “Conversations with John Banville,” released by the University Press of Mississippi in May.
The $25 paperback is part of the publisher’s Literary Conversations Series, and available at https://www.upress.state.ms.us/Books/C/Conversations-with-John-Banville or from online retailers.
“Conversations with John Banville” is the first interview collection with this writer and includes 18 interviews that reflect on nearly five decades of work. The collection also includes discussions about Banville’s alter ego, Benjamin Black, who writes crime novels.
Banville is a distinguished British novelist and winner of several awards, including the Man Booker Prize for his novel “The Sea.”
MUSC student publishes 'The Good Men'
Charleston resident and Medical University of South Carolina student Matt Turner has published "The Good Men," a story about a young knight in 14th-century France who encounters a terrifying new threat to Christendom.
The book is available from online retailers as a $12 paperback and also in digital format for 99 cents.
—Adam Parker