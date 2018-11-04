Patrick O'Donnell
to present his book
Combat historian and author Patrick O’Donnell will discuss his book, “The Unknowns: The Untold Story of America’s Unknown Soldier and WWI’s Most Decorated Soldiers Who Brought Him Home” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant.
This free event will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.
For more information, call 843-884-2727 or go to patriotspoint.org.
Crazyhorse series
hosts Venita Blackburn
Venita Blackburn will read a selection of her fiction as a part of the Crazyhorse Reading series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, in the Alumni Center of the College of Charleston. The event is free and open to the public.
Blackburn’s debut collection of short stories, "Black Jesus and Other Superheroes," was published in 2017.
Her work has appeared in the Los Angeles Review of Books, the Paris Review, the Georgia Review and other publications.
She also was the recipient Prairie Schooner prize for fiction. Blackburn is on the English Faculty at Fresno State University.
For more information, go to http://crazyhorse.cofc.edu/events/.
—Adam Parker