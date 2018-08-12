Gwendolyn Bennett
subject of new volume
A new book, “Heroine of the Harlem Renaissance and Beyond: Gwendolyn Bennett’s Selected Writings,” co-edited by Claflin University English professor Belinda Wheeler has been issued by Penn State University Press.
Bennett was a young leader of the Harlem Renaissance and strong advocate for racial pride and the rights of African-American women. The new collection showcases Bennett’s diverse and insightful body of work, placing her alongside contemporaries in the Harlem Renaissance, such as Zora Neale Hurston, Langston Hughes and Countee Cullen.
Wheeler soon will embark on a book tour that includes a speaking engagement at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in New York City.
Penn State University Press is offering a 30 percent discount on the paperback book temporarily. The code GB18 saves buyers about $7 of the $24.95 price for a paperback. A hardcover, normally, $94.95, is on sale for $66.47. Go to https://bit.ly/2OToXMp
New book features
images by Jim Lucas
A large-format book of photographs by the late photojournalist Jim Lucas and edited by his wife Jane Hearn, a Beaufort resident, is now available from the University Press of Mississippi.
“A Past That Won’t Rest: Images of the Civil Rights Movement in Mississippi” features photographs from 1964 to 1968 and include shots of Freedom Summer, the Meredith March and Robert Kennedy’s visit to Mississippi.
It’s available from online and traditional book retailers for a list price of $40.
Local doctor publishes
third medical thriller
Roger Newman, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Medical University, is releasing the third in a series of medical thrillers, titled "What Becomes." The novel features protagonist Declan Murphy, an ob-gyn doctor at MUSC.
A book launch party is planned for 5-8 p.m. Sunday, August 19 at PawPaw restaurant, 209 East Bay St., across from the U.S. Customhouse. Cold long-neck Budweiser (Homer Lahr’s favorite), wine and hors d’oeuvres will be available during the book signing event.
"What Becomes" is available from online retailers and at the launch party.
In the novel, Murphy has been suspended because of a complaint about his behavior during a calamitous cesarean delivery. On the verge of termination, he is rescued by his talented lawyer, Rosemary Winslow, but opts for a fresh start with the eccentric Homer Lahr, a larger-than-life doctor who Murphy joins in private practice.
Murphy's new life is disrupted by an escalating series of terrorizing incidents that force him to take the law into his own hands.
—Adam Parker