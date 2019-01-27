George Singleton pens
new story collection
George Singleton, a writer based in Spartanburg, has authored a new collection of short stories called "Staff Picks," to be released by LSU Press in March. Singleton is known for his odd-ball Southern characters, mostly embedded in the Upstate of South Carolina, and for his incisive humor. His stories provoke audible laughter but also serious reflection on the influences of the rural South.
The stories in "Staff Picks" are set in the fictional town of Steepleburg, S.C., and feature Singleton's unique brand of dark comedy and a distinctive, engaging voice. The volume is available as a $22.50 paperback.
He is a former Guggenheim fellow and member of the Fellowship of Southern Writers. His stories have appeared in numerous publications, including Atlantic Monthly, Harper’s, Georgia Review, Playboy and New Stories from the South.
Kornahrens authors
tell-all autobiography
"Reflections Upon A Sunny Day: An Autobiography by Murderer and Death Row Escapee Fred H. Kornahrens III (Volume 1)," now is available from Amazon for $34.95.
Fred H. Kornahrens III grew up in South Carolina in an abusive and unstable household, joined the military and married Patti Jo Wilkerson. The couple had three children, but Kornahrens' mental instability led to a tragic crime for which he was sentenced to death. He escaped death row, and in the years that followed, the rumors about him spread, but few knew the truth. Now, he tells all in "Reflections Upon a Sunny Day."
The book's foreword is by Joseph Wilkerson Kornahrens, the eldest child of Fred H. Kornahrens III, and M. Scott Steedley, a South Carolina native and College of Charleston graduate living on Edisto Island who founded the nonprofit International Center for Sustainability.
'Thirteen Months' tells
of Marine's experience
Author C.E. Marr has published "Thirteen Months: One Marine's Memoir as told to C.E. Marr," a true story about one man's traumatic experiences during 1967 in Vietnam. The books follows the lieutenant month by month through combat, tragedy, leadership challenges, loss and disillusionment.
C.E. Marr is a pen name for Catherine Amendolia, a Washington, D.C., native and freelance writer who lives in Charleston. She became familiar with military life as the spouse of a career Marine.
The book is available from Amazon as a $24.99 paperback.
—Adam Parker