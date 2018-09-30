Digital Bookmobile
comes to Summerville
The Digital Bookmobile, a 42-foot-long traveling exhibit that provides devices, internet connectivity, will make a stop in Summerville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6, at Dorchester County Library, 76 Old Trolley Road.
The traveling exhibit is an interactive experience that provides a chance to learn about and sample e-books and audio books available at libraries in South Carolina. The bookmobile is equipped with interactive workstations, touchscreen activities, devices to sample titles and more. Experts will be available to help visitors.
Tours are free and open to the community. Readers with a valid library card can borrow their favorite titles by visiting https://jasmine.overdrive.com and by downloading OverDrive's newest reading app, Libby.
This traveling exhibit first launched in 2008 in New York City and has since traveled more than 200,000 miles and welcomed more than 200,000 visitors at 900 events. For images, a full schedule and other information, go to www.digitalbookmobile.com. To browse libraries, e-books and more, visit www.overdrive.com.
That BIG Book Sale
slated for Oct. 11-14
The Charleston Friends of the Library present its 37th annual That BIG Book Sale, scheduled Oct. 11-14 at Omar Shrine Auditorium, 176 Patriots Point Road. Admission is free.
A preview sale for members is planned for 5-8 p.m. Oct. 11. The event opens to the public 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 12; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13; and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 14. Items will be half-price on Sunday, except for tote bags.
This year's sale will feature more than 70,000 books, DVDs, CDs, audio books, pieces of sheet music and maps, available to purchase for prices as low as $0.50.
Proceeds from That BIG Book Sale support more than 7,000 free community programs offered through the Charleston County Library system.
Guests can become a member of the Friends of the Library for $20 at the door. For more information, go to www.charlestonlibraryfriends.org or call 843-805-6882.
—Adam Parker