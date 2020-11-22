Happenings: Charleston priest pens new hymnal; Black Ink

Local Episcopal priest pens new hymnal
The Very Rev. J. Michael A. Wright, dean of Grace Church Cathedral, has produced a new hymnal titled "Sung Stories: Hymns for the Life of the Church."
Wright has penned more than 60 hymns over the years. They tell the story of the church year, season by season, and also address special days such as weddings, Mother's Day, the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Thanksgiving Day and more.
One hymn called "Adam to Atom," for example, is about the compatible relationship between science and religion. Another called "In God's Image" celebrates the unity of humankind.
The book is $19.95 and available at the Grace Church Cathedral book store by appointment. Call 843-732-3019 or email bookshoppe@gracesc.org. It is also available at https://www.gracechurchcharleston.org/gifts-of-grace-bookstore and at Amazon.com. A tent sale at the church is planned for 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5, and from 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday, Dec. 6.
A book signing is set for 3-3:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22 at Grace Church Cathedral. Copies will be available for purchase.
Black Ink Festival opens registration
Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival is inviting Black authors to register for the upcoming event, set for Jan. 14-16, 2021. This is the fifth iteration of the free festival, and it will be presented online because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Thanks to support from numerous local sponsors, the festival will host best-selling author Kwame Mbalia as its keynote speaker. Mbalia is a middle-grade writer and author of the novel "Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky." His sequel, "Tristan Strong Destroys the World," was published in October by Rick Riordan Presents/Disney-Hyperion. He is a graduate of Howard University and resides in North Carolina.
Previous keynote speakers of the festival include Nikki Giovanni, Terry McMillan, Kwame Alexander and Marcus Amaker.
The annual event will feature dozens of African-American authors, most from the Lowcountry and surrounding areas, and will host workshops for authors and programs for readers.
Registered authors will be hosted on the event’s virtual platform so attendees can speak to authors, receive exposure on Black Ink’s social media and digital platforms, have the opportunity to network in online groups and more. Registration is $75 per author. The deadline is Dec. 14, 2020.
Interested sponsors should contact Susan Hoffius at charlestonfolpresident@gmail.com. For more information about Black Ink, hosted by the Charleston Friends of the Library in partnership with the Charleston County Public Library, go to www.blackinkcharleston.org.
—Adam Parker