Novelist holds 2 local book signings
Colleen Oakley, author of the new novel “You Were There Too,” will hold a free book signing and discussion at Summerville Dorchester County Library, 76 Trolley Road, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
She will appear at Buxton Books, 160 King St., Charleston, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
“You Were There Too” is about a woman who has vivid dreams about a handsome stranger every night, and learns that he has been dreaming of her, too. Is this a coincidence? What does it mean for her marriage? Do soul mates exist?
Oakley is the author of two previous novels, “Close Enough to Touch” and “Before I Go.”
Timrod Library kicks off author series
Timrod Library’s 23rd annual Author Series kicks off at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd S. Street, Summerville, with Cassandra King Conroy. She will discuss her recently published memoir “Tell Me a Story: My Life with Pat Conroy.”
The Post and Courier’s Tony Bartelme, a three-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, will discuss his book “A Surgeon in the Village” at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at the same location. The book chronicles the efforts of an American neurosurgeon to teach brain surgery in a remote Tanzanian village.”
Tickets for Timrod members are $20 ($30 for both events); nonmembers pay $25 ($40 for both events). For more information, or to purchase tickets in advance, call 843-871-4600 or visit Timrod Library’s Facebook page.
Authors celebrate Anne Rivers Siddons
Authors, poets, educators and others will gather at the Charleston County Public Library’s main branch, 68 Calhoun St., 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, to celebrate the life and legacy of novelist Anne Rivers Siddons, who died in September.
This free program will be followed by an open reception hosted by the Charleston Friends of the Library.
Siddons, a Charleston resident since 1998, was the author of many best-selling novels, including “Heartbreak Hotel,” made into a feature film in 1989; “Peachtree Road,” with more than a million copies in print; and “The House Next Door,” adapted for a Lifetime Network movie in 2006.
At the Feb. 7 program, speakers will share stories and experiences and a short video by Henry Hagerty will be screened. Participants include Mary Alice Monroe (emcee), Cassandra King Conroy, Nathalie Dupree, Cynthia Graubart, Barbara G.S. Hagerty, Henry Hagerty, Patti Callahan Henry, Josephine Humphreys, Alex Sanders and Marjory Wentworth.
For more information about the program, go to ccpl.org or call 843-805-6930.
Author, illustrator to discuss new book
Pam Noble, author of “Becoming Tree,” and illustrator Gail Hollander, who provided images for the book, will discuss their collaboration and the contents of the new volume 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Blackmer Hall, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, James Island.
The talk, titled “Mystical Wanderings in Nature Through Essays, Poems, and Art," will include readings, conversation, light refreshments and a book signing ($24.95, with 10 percent of the proceeds to be donated to charity).
RSVPs are appreciated but not required: AngelaWwilliams@icloud.com.
Sports writer promotes 'Commander in Cheat'
Blue Bicycle Books presents sports writer Rick Reilly, author of “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump,” at a 7 p.m. book dinner on Friday, Feb. 7, at Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St.
Tickets are $64 and include dinner and signed copy of the book. Doors open at 6 p.m. Go to https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4490806.
In “Commander in Cheat,” Reilly interviews pro golfers, developers, partners, opponents and caddies, offering a humorous look at Donald Trump’s questionable golf behavior.
Riley was voted National Sportswriter of the Year 11 times over a career that began in 1979. Long known for the back page "Life of Reilly" column for Sports Illustrated, Reilly moved to ESPN in 2008.
Aiken columnist releases new book
Marti Healy, an author and columnist in Aiken, has released her eighth book, called “Breathings: Tiny Stories for the Thin Places of Your Heart.”
The volume is a collection of 61 of Healy’s columns, which appear in the Aiken Standard newspaper, Aiken’s Bella Magazine and other media outlets.
“The stories are about dogs and cats and woods and ideas, about imagination and remembering, about ghosts in the night and song birds in the morning, about shadows and beaches, old cars and spiders in the bathtub, dancing bunnies and panic attacks,” she writes.
The illustrated hardcover is available for $25 at www.martihealybooks.com, and from online retailers.
—Adam Parker