Happenings: Book prizes, new publications, a guidebook update and a podcast session

Title by P&C writer a finalist for book prize
"Grace Will Lead Us Home: The Charleston Church Massacre and the Hard, Inspiring Journey to Forgiveness" by Post and Courier writer Jennifer Berry Hawes is one of five finalists for the 2020 J. Anthony Lukas book prize. The finalists were announced on Feb. 25. The winning author will receive $10,000.
Hawes' book, about the shootings at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, and the struggle survivors faced in its aftermath, was published last year by St. Martin's Press.
Other titles competing for the prize are Emily Bazelon’s “Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration”; Jodie Adams Kirshner’s “Broke: Hardship and Resilience in a City of Broken Promises”; Alex Kotlowitz’s “An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago”; and Margaret O’Mara’s “The Code: Silicon Valley and the Remaking of America.”
Two other prizes are part of the contest, the $25,000 Lukas Work-in-Progress Awards (two authors will be chosen) and the $10,000 Mark Lynton History Prize.
Finalists in the former category are Bartow J. Elmore’s “Seed Money”; Shahan Mufti’s “American Caliph”; Michelle Nijhuis’ “Beloved Beasts”; Sarah Schulman’s “Let the Record Show”; and Lawrence Tabak’s “Foxconned.”
Nominees for the history prize are Carrie Gibson’s “El Norte”; Kerri K. Greenidge’s “Black Radical”; Pekka Hamalainen’s “Lakota America"; Daniel Immerwahr’s “How to Hide an Empire”; and Brendan Simms’ “Hitler.”
Winners will be announced March 18. The prizes were established in 1998 to honor excellence in nonfiction. Previous winners include Lawrence Wright, Jane Mayer, Andrew Solomon and Shane Bauer.
Local attorney pens philosophical novel
Sullivan's Island resident and attorney Daniel Maunz has written his first novel, "Questions of Perspective," which will be published on May 14.
Available as an $18.95 paperback from online retailers, "Questions of Perspective" is the story of two dissatisfied lawyers who strive to find their place in the grand scheme of things after one of them takes over for God. John is unsure of his newfound power; Dave re-evaluates his life. John exists outside of time; Dave views his perceived reality through the prism of a particular moment. It all comes to a head after a personal tragedy.
The novel poses philosophical questions, sometimes with humor, such as: Why do bad things happen to good people? What is the purpose of life?
Podcast taping set at Blue Bicycle Books
Alison Roman, New York Times columnist and best-selling author of "Dining In" and "Nothing Fancy" will tape an episode of the "Free Cookies" podcast with hosts Kathryn Budig and Kate Fagan at 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St.
Admission is included with the purchase of one signed copy of "Nothing Fancy." Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2vcx81m.
A book signing will follow the taping. Blue Bicycle Books is partnering with The Inky Phoenix book club to host this event.
Local writer pens Stephen Elliott biography
Lowcountry author D. Michael Thomas' new book "Confederate General Stephen Elliott: Beaufort Legend, Charleston Hero," a $23.99 paperback, was released by Mount Pleasant-based The History Press on Feb. 24. Elliott gained fame for his role as Fort Sumter's commanding officer from Sept. 1863 to May 1864. His stand at Fort Sumter was so resolute that his Union foe on Morris Island, Gen. Quincy Gillmore, dipped the U.S. Garrison flag in formal salute to Elliott.
Thomas also is the author of "Wade Hampton's Iron Scouts: Confederate Special Forces." A Goose Creek resident, Citadel graduate and Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, Thomas is a longtime student of the Civil War.
Seldons update their Charleston guide book
Reedy Press is issued the second edition of the popular guidebook "100 Things to Do in Charleston Before You Die" by Lynn and Cele Seldon. The book features updated information about restaurants, architecture, sites, activities, history and more.
The $16 paperback is available from traditional and online retailers.
The Seldons have been travel writers for more than 25 years. Their work has appeared in Southern Living, Taste of the South, The Local Palate, Cruise Travel, South Carolina Living, TrailBlazer, USA Today, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Charlotte Observer, various in-flight publications, and many AAA magazines.
They also wrote the all-new "100 Things to Do in Savannah Before You Die." For more information, go to www.seldonink.com.
They will appear at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 30, at the main branch of the Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., for a free book presentation and signing.
—Adam Parker