Author Bernie Schein to discuss new memoir
Charleston JCC WOW Bookfest presents educator Bernie Schein, author of "Pat Conroy: Our Lifelong Friendship," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at The Schoolhouse in West Ashley, 720 Magnolia St.
The book talk is free and open to all. Free parking is available. The memoir was published this fall by Arcade.
Schein will talk with author Mary Glickman about his close friendship with the famed Lowcountry writer Pat Conroy.
New book recounts invention of sports bra
Lisa Z. Lindahl, a Charleston resident, has published a volume called "Unleash the Girls: The Untold Story of the Invention of the Sports Bra and How It Changed the World (And Me)."
Lindahl, an artist and entrepreneur, invented the sports bra in 1977 and patented a medical garment for breast cancer survivors in 2000.
The marketing of the sports bra coincided with the start of the "fitness revolution" and intersected with the feminist movement and growing female athleticism.
"Unleash the Girls" tells the story of Lindahl's effort to solve a vexing problem and level the playing field. It was co-edited by Evening Post Books editor Michael J. Nolan. The book is available as a $24.99 hardcover or $17.99 paperback from online retailers.
Local author publishes 'A Low Country Advent'
Janice Neal Meyer, a South Carolina native and hospice chaplain, has published "A Low Country Advent," a guided daily devotional inviting reflection, meditation, conversation and prayer. It is a plea to reach across divisions of faith and culture and advance love, peace and hope for all.
"A Low Country Advent" is available as a $15 paperback from online retailers.
Meyer studied ethics, theology and public policy, earning a master of divinity degree, and then pursued graduate residencies in clinical pastoral care.
—Adam Parker