Guidebook authors
speak on black history
Local authors Ruth Miller and Alec Cooley will share stories drawn from their recently published walking-tour guidebook, "Slavery to Civil Rights," at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St.
The free talk will cover topics including Gadsden’s Wharf, the 1969 Hospital Strike and the Jenkins Orphanage Band, as well as introduce the audience to lesser-known topics such as the 1919 Charleston race riot and early civil rights leader Louis Gregory. The talk will be followed by a book signing.
New book examines
military's gender feud
Author Ladson F. Mills III, a Johns Island resident and retired Navy Reserve captain, has published "Abandoned Shipmate: The Destruction of Coast Guard Captain Ernie Blanchard," available as a $35 softcover from McFarland & Company Publishers by calling 800-253-2187 or visiting McFarlandPub.com.
Blanchard was an officer with the U.S. Coast Guard who made a series of tasteless jokes at a 1995 speaking engagement that got him in trouble. An investigation was launched to determine whether his remarks constituted sexual harassment, according to Mills. Threatened with a court martial, he shot himself.
In "Abandoned Shipmate," Mills examines Blanchard's "death by political correctness" in the context of the military's gender-inclusion struggles since the 1980s, as well as the experiences of women such as Pvt. Jessica Lynch and Lt. Col. Kate Germano who were subjected to intimidation.
Mills is a former trustee of the University of the South, former president of the American Study Program of Oxford and a fellow of the Graduate Theological Foundation.
History Press publishes
Clemson football book
Mount Pleasant-based History Press is releasing on Monday "Dabo's Dynasty: Clemson's Rise to College Football Supremacy" by Larry Williams, former sports writer for The Post and Courier.
The $21.99 paperback recounts coach Dabo Swinney's tenure and the Tigers' rise to the top in recent years. Williams, who has covered Clemson football and Swinney since 2004, includes revealing anecdotes and sheds light on how the team gained its dominance.
For more information, go to www.historypress.net.
—Adam Parker