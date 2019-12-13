Steve Palmer of The Indigo Road Restaurant Group (The Macintosh, Indaco) will sign copies of his new memoir, "Say Grace: How the Restaurant Business Saved My Life," 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Blue Bicycle Books 420 King St.
At this free event, Palmer will discuss his experience with substance abuse, journey to sobriety and passion for a demanding industry. Kate Daniel of Bar Mash will serve her award-winning mocktails. The memoir was published by ForbesBooks. For more information, go to www.bluebicyclebooks.com.
The following evening, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, Blue Bicycle Books hosts author and educator Bernie Schein, who will discuss his relationship with the late writer Pat Conroy. Schein's memoir "Pat Conroy: Our Lifelong Friendship" was published by Skyhorse in September.
—Adam Parker