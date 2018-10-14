Renee Hodges, author of "Saving Bobby: Heroes and Heroin in One Small Community," will make two appearances in Charleston to discuss her book and the scourge of opioid addiction.
Hodges will visit Porter-Gaud School at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 for an event co-sponsored by Life Resources. The school is at 300 Albemarle Road in West Ashley.
She also will participate in Life Resources' fourth annual Gathering Speaker Series at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25 at St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St.
Both events are free though registration is required. Go to www.myliferesources.org/thegathering.
Hodges is North Carolina resident and the author of the "Best Kept Secret" series, which appeared in the 1980s. Her book "Saving Bobby" is the consequence of a real-life intervention involving Hodges' nephew, who was prescribed OxyContin for a back issue while he was in college and soon became addicted to opioids and alcohol. But he was determined to shed his shame and save himself.
—Adam Parker