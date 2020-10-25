Happening: New Martini Club Mystery from Alan Eysen, this one about white truffles

Mount Pleasant-based author Alan Eysen has published the third in his series of "Martini Club Mysteries," this one with the subtitle "The Trouble With Truffles."
This time, members of the Martini Club encounter a beautiful woman who says she represents a company that can make them a fortune in white truffle production if it is allowed to experiment on a farm owned by the club. After all, white truffles sell for $4,000 a pound. The members go for it. But the notoriously finicky white truffle, suddenly easily available, brings an unexpected problem.
The mystery is available as a $14.99 paperback from online retailers. The previous books are "The Martini Club Mystery" and "The Martini Club Mystery: The Treasure Chest."
Eysen was an award-winning investigative journalist, editor and political columnist in New York for 30 years. He was a lead member of the Newsday investigative team that won the 1970 Pulitzer Prize for exposing widespread corruption among Long Island public officials.
He also taught journalism at the State University at Stony Brook and at Post College, a branch of Long Island University. After retiring, he worked as a speech writer for college presidents and as a political consultant to both Republicans and Democrats.
He is a member of a real Martini Club.
—Adam Parker