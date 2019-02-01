Authors Lynn and Cele Seldon will discuss their travel book, "100 Things to Do in Charleston Before You Die" 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4 at the Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St. Admission is free and open to the public.
The book is filled with easy-to-follow suggestions on sites and experiences, restaurants, outdoor recreation, entertainment and shopping, along with seasonal activities and suggested itineraries.
"100 Things to Do in Charleston Before You Die" is available as a $16 paperback.
—Adam Parker