Local author Alan Eysen, a retired journalist living in Mount Pleasant, has penned the third in a series of mystery novels. "The Martini Club: The Treasure Chest" now is available as a $12.99 paperback from online retailers.
The Martini Club follows a group of smart and savvy retirees who gather regularly for drinks and conversation, and tend to get embroiled in adventure.
This time, they're conned into buying an old farm for $1 million, but when they fly over it for a look, a couple of them are shot at. What's going on down there?
To find out, The Martini Club goes on a wild ride through space and time.
