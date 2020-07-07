You are the owner of this article.
Happening: Library Society continues 'Summer with Southern Authors' series with Zoom event

The Charleston Library Society in partnership with Evening Post Books and Buxton Books continues its "Summer with Southern Authors" series at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9, featuring Jeff Upshaw and Bob Deans in conversation with Polly Buxton. They will discuss what it was like coming of age in the South in the 1960s.

The event will be held via Zoom. TO RSVP, go to https://bit.ly/2Dle9VV.

Jeff Upshaw is author of "Twelve Days in Sunset," set in a small Mississippi town in 1967. Shiloh Brown, a 12-year-old from the city, comes to stay with his grandparents and, for the first time in his life, faces bullying and racism, but also forges a new friendship.

Deans is author of "The Bicycle Man," set near Richmond, Va., in 1968. Sandy, a young newspaper delivery boy, embarks each morning on a sort of hero's journey into a community torn by racial conflict and war. A mysterious figure helps Sandy cope with loss.

All attendees who RSVP will receive an email invitation to the Zoom event. Direct questions to Dutch Reutter, dreutter@charlestonlibrarysociety.org.

—Adam Parker

Contact Adam Parker at aparker@postandcourier.com or 843-937-5902.

Adam Parker has covered many beats and topics for The Post and Courier, including race in America, religion, and the arts. He is the author of "Outside Agitator: The Civil Rights Struggle of Cleveland Sellers Jr.," published by Hub City Press.

