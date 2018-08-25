Blue Bicycle Books will host Jason Ryan, author of "Race to Hawaii," at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26.
Ryan, a Charleston resident, will discuss his new book, which chronicles a nerve-wracking 26-hour journey across 2,400 miles of the open Pacific Ocean to Hawaii, among the first flights during the early Golden Age of Aviation.
The Dole Derby was an unprecedented 1927 air race in which eight planes set off at once, all eager to claim a cash prize offered by Pineapple King, James Dole. The hazards were numerous. Adventurous pilots contended with fuel shortages, failed engines, forced sea landings, severe fatigue and navigational errors.
—Adam Parker