Happening: Charleston native authors memoir on mental illness

Charleston native Haywood Robinson has published a memoir titled "Chasing Pleasure with Pain," which chronicles her struggles with mental illness.
Robinson was not diagnosed until her 30s. The memoir shares her experiences with toxic relationships, abortion, love addiction, eating disorders and attempted suicides, as well as her difficult climb out of darkness toward recovery. Today, Robinson is a public speaker and advocate for mental health awareness and industry reform.
"Chasing Pleasure with Pain" is available from online retailers and at haywoodrobinson.com as a $21.99 hardcover, an $11.99 paperback and a $6.49 ebook.
— Adam Parker