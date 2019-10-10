Charleston writer R.G. Bruneau has published "The Craftsman's Crucible," an autobiographical novel about a young boy's coming-of-age journey in a family with a domineering father and emotionally detached mother. It intertwines memories of the past with current circumstances, expressing a message of love, faith and hope.
The book can be purchased for $27.95 by mail. Email requests to thecraftsmanscrucible@comcast.net, or call Ammons Communications at 828-631-0414.
Bruneau was born in Providence, R.I., and worked as an aircraft mechanic, welder, submarine inspector and entrepreneur. A black belt martial arts instructor, Bruneau moved to Charleston in 1988 and graduated from Charleston Southern University with a bachelor's degree in English in 1995.
The author will be at the Bluffton Book Festival Nov. 21-23.
—Adam Parker