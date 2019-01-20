Tommy Tomlinson
to discuss new book
Tommy Tomlinson, former columnist for The Charlotte Observer and author of "The Elephant in the Room: One Fat Man's Quest to Get Smaller in a Growing America," will speak at a Blue Bicycle Books author luncheon, noon Friday, Jan. 25, at Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St.
Tickets are $32. Go to bluebicyclebooks.com/news or call 843-722-2666.
Mary Alice Monroe
presents two authors
Best-selling author Mary Alice Monroe will welcome fellow writers Patti Callahan and Lisa Wingate to the “Wild Dunes Presents: A Conversation with Mary Alice Monroe” literary fundraiser at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Wild Dunes Resort in the Sweetgrass Pavilion, 5757 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms.
Tickets are $40 each and available at www.wilddunes.com or by calling 843-886-2218. Guests will enjoy an intimate conversation with Callahan and Wingate, led by Monroe, who will serve as moderator. The event will include an author meet-and-greet, book purchase and signing, silent auction, hors d'oeuvres and refreshments, plus signature cocktails provided by Firefly Distillery. Books are available for purchase on site from Buxton Books.
Wingate is an award-winning Texas-based author of 30 novels, including her hit "Before We Were Yours," which has sold more than a million copies. Callahan is an award-winning writer of 14 novels, including her latest hit “Becoming Mrs. Lewis.” She splits her time between Mountain Brook, Ala., and Bluffton.
Monroe, a resident of the Isle of Palms and founder of this author series, launched the project more than a decade ago to create a way for readers to connect with notable writers while supporting literacy programs vital to the Lowcountry.
The charitable beneficiary for 2019 is Reading Partners, a nonprofit dedicated to providing young students who struggle to read with individualized support. Event proceeds and the silent auction will directly support Reading Partners.
Retired physician
pens second novel
Bernard Mansheim, a retired medical doctor who lives part-time in Charleston, has published his second novel, "The Making of a Doctor." The book, part of Mansheim's planned "Everydoctor Series," is available as a paperback ($18.99) and ebook ($9.99) from online retailers.
"The Making of a Doctor" chronicles Dr. Luke James' year as a medical intern, the most grueling year of any physician's professional training. The book is a prequel to Mansheim's 2017 novel, "A Doctor a Day."
In the new novel, Luke learns the fine art of his profession, learning empathy but at the same time how to apply cold objectivity to problem solving.
Conservation League
subject of new book
Evening Post Books, a sister company of The Post and Courier, has published "A Wholly Admirable Thing: Defending Nature and Community on the South Carolina Coast," a large-format paperback by Virginia and Dana Beach that recounts the work of the Coastal Conservation League.
The nonprofit conservation group was founded in 1989 and focuses on air and water, energy and climate, food and agriculture, land and community and transportation. It started Growfood Carolina in 2011.
The book costs $39.95 and is available at https://evepostbooks.com/ and from online retailers.
Georgetown author
pens historical novel
Georgetown author David Maring, a retired circuit court judge, has published an historical novel called "Zimbabwe Falcon," which depicts the history of the land between the Limpop and Zambezi rivers in southern Africa. The family saga involves pioneers; Boers; and the Lemba, a black Jewish tribe, descendants of the High Priest of Jerusalem who fled to Zimbabwe before the capture of Jerusalem by the Babylonians.
Maring is the author of five other books, including "The Serpent's Seed," "The Mullahs" and "Carolina Justice." He is working on a new historical novel called "Lincoln: Before the Conflict."
"Zimbabwe Falcon" is available from online retailers as a paperback ($17.95) and an ebook ($8.99).
—Adam Parker