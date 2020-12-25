You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Happening: Black Ink festival gears up for three-day virtual event

Kwame Mbalia (copy)

Kwame Mbalia will be keynote speaker at the upcoming Black Ink book festival. Provided

 Provided

Black Ink announces lineup for free online event

Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival, set for Jan. 14-16, 2021, will feature Kwame Mbalia as its keynote speaker. Mbalia is author of the middle-grade novel "Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky" and its sequel, "Tristan Strong Destroys the World."

The festival, which will be held online because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, also will feature Instagram influencer Jeanell Marvin, author Kiley Reid and Nicole Johnson, executive director of We Need Diverse Books.

Topics of panels and workshops will include how to market your writing project, what's involved in self-publishing, the need to advocate for Black voices, how calls for diversity are changing the publishing sector, and more.

For the full program, go to https://www.blackinkcharleston.org/agenda. This will be the fifth Black Ink festival, hosted by Charleston Friends of the Library in partnership with the Charleston County Public Library.

The free event features dozens of African American authors, most from the Lowcountry and surrounding areas.

Registration for featured authors costs $75 and is open until Jan. 4. Participants can connect with authors on the event’s virtual platform.

—Adam Parker

Contact Adam Parker at aparker@postandcourier.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News