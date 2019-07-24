The fourth annual Black Ink Book Festival, scheduled for Oct. 5, is seeking African-American authors to display their books.
This year, the book festival is part of the MOJA Arts Festival and will be presented at Memminger Auditorium.
In 2016, it was presented at Burke High School and the keynote speaker was Marcus Amaker, who had recently been named poet laureate of the city of Charleston. In 2017 and 2018, the festival was hosted by the Charleston County Public Library at its Calhoun Street branch, and the keynote speakers were Kwame Alexander, who recently had won the nation’s top award for a children’s book, and New York Times best-selling author Terry McMillan.
The 2019 keynote speaker will be announced shortly.
More than 50 authors have displayed books during each of the last two events, which draw hundreds of patrons.
Black Ink is sponsored by the Charleston Friends of the Library. Authors who would like to take part are encouraged to check the website blackinkcharleston.org.
— Adam Parker