Halsey Boulevard contemporary, mid-century modern home interior shatters expectations

Just south of Charleston's medical district, the Lynches' Halsey Boulevard home appears to echo the Charleston-single style expected on the peninsula.

The two-story home would fit perfectly among those outside the Battery and White Point Garden, where tourists leisurely stroll in awe at both the size and simplicity of the historic designs.

Walking inside Spencer's and Elisabeth's home, however, shatters that expectation.

"It looks like your Charleston single house at first glance, but, when you walk into the interior, it elevates the human spirit because the interior is flooded with light," said Myles Glick, the principal architect who designed the home. "The spaces flow, unlike a Charleston single house that has very separate type rooms."

Approaching the home is a bit different than the Charleston single. Walking up a staircase to the porch, the unofficial front door swings into a foyer, a golden chandelier drops from the ceiling, artwork sprouts from the walls and tucked into shelves, bringing to life years of memories.

Space for the Lynches' art collection was important in designing the home. Spencer Lynch is the past president of Charleston Stage and has been involved with the Gibbes Museum, Halsey Institute of Art and the American College of Building Arts, among other art organizations.

Walking through the first floor, windows and doors stretch nearly floor to ceiling. The contemporary and mid-century modern interior takes advantage of the sunlight and view of Alberta Sottile Long Lake. Porches appear to be tucked throughout the home, offering different views of the collection of nature around them.

The kitchen has modern amenities, including a wine chiller.

"We wanted light, but not factory-made," Spencer Lynch said.

The living space on the first floor, Elisabeth said, is supposed to be "relaxed, inviting, fun" for when their grandchildren visit from Chicago.

The staircase, in the middle of the home, spirals around with room for more artwork to be showcased. There's an elevator, too.

The second floor master bedroom suite offers a view of the lake and a private balcony.

The bathroom, with a sweeping bathtub, fills with natural light as well.

The Lynches' built their 2,900-square-foot home and were the first in their new neighborhood to move in. Now, their neighborhood at Halsey Park includes many empty-nesters just like them.

For a while, their home had striking views of Long Lake, but a new home built almost entirely in front of their's has blocked much of the view. Still, looking from the porch or outside their living room, it doesn't feel lacking in water views.

The Lynches' have lived in the home for the past three years, downsizing after their children grew up and moved out of their West Ashley home. Spencer works for his wealth management practice Lynch Cracraft Wealth Management of Raymond James.

They wanted to live downtown, they wanted to be in walking distance to shops, restaurants and art galleries, maybe to add to their collection.

Glick-Boehm & Associates Inc. was the architect for the project, and Glick was the principal in charge. The firm has developed between 200 and 300 custom homes since 1981.

There were several challenges that Glick noted: the space being an interior lot; it's on a tiny spot of land; it's in a flood zone; and it's built on top of a major sewage tunnel that goes to Plum Island.

Because the couple would primarily be in the home, Glick wanted the master bedroom suite to be a focal point.

He attributed the home's beauty and architecture to his clients.