A bevy of talented home and school artists made it difficult for our expert panel of judges to pick winners in our recent coloring contest celebrating the Gulf Stream. But decide we must!
The overall winning entry came from Angie Maguire, 39, who combined a mesmerizing palate with a precision-like ability to stay within the lines in her vibrant page from our new coloring book, “30 Days in the Gulf Stream.”
Jaden Joseph, 10, took home the top honors in the student division, showing off a creative, whimsical streak that took the piece in a whole new direction. What's more, a big shout-out goes to all the students in Veresa Parker's 5th grade class at Hanahan Elementary School for their amazing entries that really tested our judges' ability to choose a winner.
Honorable mention goes to Ron Nihoff, 77, who used a delightful spray of colors to bring his page to life.
Thanks again to all who colored and entered. For those who would still like to test their coloring skills while learning about the Gulf Stream, visit www.postandcourier.com/gulfstream for a free copy of the book.