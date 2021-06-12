Grammy-award winning Gospel artist to headline North Charleston festival

NORTH CHARLESTON — A shooting that claimed the life of a teenage girl and injured several others brought grief to the city, prompting a North Charleston councilman to look to faith, music and the religious community for hope and assurance.

The upcoming Gospel fest that will feature Grammy-award winning artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard was organized not just as a way for people to enjoy the outdoors as vaccinations help ease COVID-19 fears. The event also looks to invoke God's presence when the Divine is most needed, said North Charleston Councilman Mike Brown.

"Our city definitely needs some type of refuge and inspiration right now," said Brown, who is organizing the festival with his brother. "We need serious prayer."

The Outdoors with Jesus Independence Day Fest is 5-9 p.m. July 3. Tickets, which range from $25-$300, can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/outdoors-with-jesus-featuring-tasha-cobbs-leonard-tickets.

Brown said one church has committed to buying a couple hundred tickets to sell at low costs.

"We want it to be minimal cost," Brown said.

North Charleston is still reeling from the May 22 shooting in Deas Hill, located near Piggly Wiggly Drive during an unsanctioned concert. The violence left Ronjanae Smith, 14, dead of a gunshot wound and 13 others injured.

That incident came weeks after a May 9 brawl on King Street in downtown Charleston that saw at least three people shot and three people stabbed.

The Gospel festival is an ideal way to uplift the city, said Pastor Jonathan Briggs, who leads Truth and Fellowship Ministry.

"The religious, faith-based people still hold a hope that, in spite of, God still reigns," he said.

Briggs also thinks the city's faith leaders should collaborate on an ongoing basis, and not just when tragedy happens. This could lead to a safer city, Briggs said.

“There’s a lot of things that maybe one spiritual leader may be aware of that another may not be aware of," he said.

Brown, who is the minister of music at Royal Baptist, has a good relationship with Leonard. Brown wrote "You Still Love Me," a song on Leonard's 2015 album, "One Place Live."

"I told her everything we had going on in the city," Brown said. "We’ve known each other over 15 years or so. It was easy to make a call and have her come out."

Leonard has become one of the most iconic figures in Gospel music. The artist's Grammy repertoire includes one award and four nominations that include her latest 2017 album, "Heart. Passion. Pursuit." Her audience extends beyond just the African American community, Brown said, noting Leonard's crossover appeal.

Leonard likely won't be the only artist at the Riverfront Park event. An artist featured on the TV show "Sunday Best" on BET is slated to attend. Organizers are also trying to confirm the presence of Christian artist Chandler Moore, the councilman said.

"We're adding more artists," Brown said. "We want it to be massive."

COVID protocols will be in place. The crowd will be broken up into smaller "squares," with six people in each individual section. Planners anticipate a crowd of 2,000 in a park that maintains a 12,000 maximum limit.

People are welcome to bring lawn chairs and food.

There will also be security presence, Brown said. Guests will also be checked by metal detectors.

"You never know who’ll infiltrate an event," Brown said.