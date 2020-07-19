Gospel star Jarell Smalls almost died of COVID-19. The ordeal led him to a new ministry.

As he belted out gospel tunes, his big voice filling the restaurant-style club, Jarell Smalls wore a brilliant blue T-shirt that read: “PRAY.”

It was mid-June, and South Carolina was reopening with the ring of church bells, the rush of restaurant servers, and the romp of tourists flocking to town. About 50 people filled the North Charleston club, half its occupancy, as the governor now allowed.

At 34, Smalls was a widely known gospel singer. Just last year, the East Side native was nominated for four Stellar Awards, basically the Grammys of gospel. Several years ago, he stood in the balcony of Emanuel AME Church just days after a racist gunman murdered nine people there. During a funeral for the oldest and youngest killed, he roused thousands of mourners in song and praise.

Smalls knew how to work a crowd. So, at the club, he soon had everyone up out of their seats. He sang, and he jumped, and the backup singers swayed, and the keyboardist jammed. The audience danced and stomped and sang with them.

Maybe those weren’t the moments when Smalls contracted the novel coronavirus. He’ll probably never know. But they all shared a lot of air that day.

And, in hindsight, Smalls wouldn't recall seeing many face masks.

'This is severe'

About a week after that gig, Smalls felt rundown. He had a fever. Then, his breathing became labored.

Worried, he read up on COVID-19. On the off chance he had it, he cleared his calendar and self-quarantined. He called his older brother, Jason, who had recently moved to a house in Columbia with a pool. Their family had planned a July 4 cookout there, but Smalls backed out, for their safety. He didn’t allow visitors to his home either.

“OK,” he thought to himself. “In 14 days, I should start feeling better.”

But each day, his symptoms worsened. A week later, he gasped for breath. His younger sister, Ceara, a certified nursing assistant, arrived in a mask and gloves. She stayed with him while he isolated himself in his bedroom.

Over the phone, Jason could hear the change. He'd never heard his brother struggle so much. Smalls could barely say his name.

“This is severe,” Ceara warned.

On June 24, an ambulance carried Smalls to an emergency department in North Charleston. A doctor said he had pneumonia and sent him home.

The next day, Smalls could barely hold his head up. He struggled to inhale at all. Yet, he feared it was pointless to seek treatment again. With COVID-19 cases rising, why call an ambulance, why take up medical resources, if they would just send him home again?

The next day, June 26, he gasped to his sister: “I can’t breathe.”

She wasn’t hearing any more of his reluctance.

“It’s time to go.”

Voice of God

This time, an ambulance ferried Smalls to Roper St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley. His heart rate soared, and his oxygen saturation fell low enough to put his brain and vital organs in danger. He was suffocating.

The emergency room's medical team immediately put him on a ventilator. A rapid COVID test came back positive.

As he drifted in and out, helpless, Smalls felt a distinct sense of dying. From somewhere beyond, a voice told him to wake up. It felt so strong that it jolted him awake. He gasped and surfaced back to consciousness.

Some time later — he couldn’t tell how much later — he saw medical workers rush toward him, someone saying “code!”

The next time he became conscious, Smalls was in an ICU bed two towns over, at Roper’s Mount Pleasant Hospital.

For 13 days, he lay alone in a spacious ICU room with glass double doors to a hallway, a tube down his throat as he grasped at fragments of memories and scraps of reality. He couldn’t move his arms. They were strapped to his bed to prevent him from yanking out his breathing tube, as he'd done in the emergency room.

As he drifted, Smalls heard one of his songs and clung to it, a life preserver sprung from his subconscious.

If you will trust and obey

Lean on His word

He’ll make a way somehow.

Hospital beds filling

As a week turned into two, Jason got new updates from his brother's medical team. Most days, they brought discouraging news. The nurses sounded busier and busier.

As patients with COVID-19 filled hospital beds across South Carolina, the Mount Pleasant Hospital, an expanse of seafoam greens and blues sandwiched between Costco and upscale subdivisions, was no exception. Despite being more accustomed to welcoming newborns than treating victims of a pandemic, its staff had to step up.

As Smalls lay in the ICU, about two dozen patients with the disease filled beds around him. One day, the staff resuscitated three of them in just three hours.

Tavia Buck, the hospital’s chief nursing officer, knew what it meant to work under stress. She had begun her career as a trauma nurse in Baltimore, treating the realities of gang warfare.

Yet, as the hospital's COVID beds filled, two worries kept her awake at night.

First was how little the public seemed to grasp of the inherent dangers of the coronavirus, particularly middle-aged and younger people. When the virus arrived in South Carolina this spring, the hospital's handful of COVID patients tended to be older.

Now, 40 percent were between the ages of 30 and 50, including Smalls. He was just 34.

Her other huge worry related to the hospital’s staff. They told her about their own stress and emotions. Some mentioned nightmares. One nurse described a dream in which the hospital had one ventilator left, and she and another nurse fought over whose patient would get it.

Buck asked herself, “How much more can we ask of them?”

Power of song

One of Smalls' regular nurses never sounded rushed, even as the disease ravaged his lungs and the hospital’s COVID-19 beds filled. Her name was Anne Walker.

Jason didn't know it, and Walker never told him, but she understood his family's ordeal in a deeply personal way. As she cared for Smalls, her own 62-year-old brother lay dying in an ICU bed in downtown Charleston, battling the same awful disease.

Like Jason, she could not see her brother. She could not hug him or hold his hand to pray.

Like Jason, she also leaned heavily on her faith. And God told her each day to set her own emotions aside and go care for her patients.

"They need me," she thought.

She could be with someone else's brother, and often that person was Smalls. His condition was so dire, she feared he would die.

On the phone one day, Jason told her that Smalls was a gifted gospel singer. Could they play his music for him? His latest album was called "A New Season."

Walker grew excited. The hospital had just installed quality speakers in the unit's patient rooms for that very purpose. She promised to find the music and play it for him. She also wanted to hear it herself. Given Smalls was on a ventilator, she’d never heard his voice before.

She hung up and went to his room, a spacious cream-colored space with a cushioned chair for visitors that sat empty. His songs were easy to find on YouTube, but he was so sick and heavily sedated, she wondered how much he would register the music.

It was just the two of them as his beautiful voice filled the air, wrapping into the voices of others singers who'd recorded the album with him, people she felt sure were his friends. The whir of a fan in the room's window to create negative pressure created loud white noise, so Walker cranked up the volume.

Smalls never opened his eyes. But she noticed his chin bob. Then, he began to nod his head up and down, up and down, as if to say, yes!

To Walker, it looked as if the music poured strength right into him.

Lean on his word

Not long afterward, the telephone at Smalls' mother’s house rang. She answered it, then turned to Ceara with a look of dread and handed over the phone. It was a hospital chaplain, and she couldn't bear to hear what he might have to say.

The good news: Jarell was alive. The chaplain just wanted to touch base.

But they all figured he had called to establish a rapport — and be sure the phone number he had for them worked.

It sent them into an even more desperate, united prayer for his healing. Theirs is a close-knit family with deep roots and tight bonds of faith. They trusted God. But they didn't know his plan, and they were afraid, given they so loved Jarell.

Over and over, they prayed and listened to his songs, hearing them differently now, especially one called "The Lord Will Make a Way." As the hours turned to night, turned into the next day, Jason clung to his brother’s voice.

If you will trust and obey

Lean on His word

He’ll make a way somehow.

'You won't believe this'

The next morning, on July 8, Jason didn’t call the hospital like usual. “I’m not even going to bother anyone until the afternoon,” he told his family. He didn't want to bother the busy staff. He also couldn't bear to hear any more bad news.

As each hour passed, the chaplain didn’t call. Neither did anyone else from the hospital. Until around dinnertime.

This time, the nurse sounded excited.

“You won’t believe this.”

Smalls was breathing on his own. He’d been off the ventilator for 11 hours now. The medical team was in awe.

A new ministry

Last week, Smalls had improved enough to move to a sort of step-down unit for the COVID patients who leave the ICU alive.

Given he is a celebrity, an 8x10 sheet of white paper on his new door bore the name of a cartoon character. It was to protect his privacy. People had called the hospital pretending to be family with hopes of finding out if, indeed, Smalls had the virus and if he really had almost died.

For the first time in almost a month, he sat in a chair. It reclined deeply beside his hospital bed, and he slumped to one side, shoulders exposed by his light grey hospital gown.

His hair poked up; his beard was bushy. His nurse, Gretchen Muller, wheeled the chair to the room's mirror so he could see himself for the first time in weeks.

“I need a haircut!”

By then, Jason had told him stories about his ordeal. He also broke terrible news. A friend and fellow musician, only 25 years old, had died while Smalls was on the ventilator.

Smalls couldn’t sleep after that, instead lying in bed wondering: Why not me?

“My faith is strong,” he explained. “But COVID made me weak.”

It could take so much from a person — health and freedom, yes, but also the warm reassurance of human touch. Since he awoke, Smalls had missed that in a deep and unsettling way.

He is especially close to his siblings, yet they couldn't visit, for their own protection. His nurses and doctors arrived shrouded in latex and plastic, only their eyes visible. Even those were guarded by face shields.

“Mentally, it’s worse than physically," he said. “Symptoms go away.”

He shook his head. It was all so hard to process.

When his medical team removed him from the ventilator, 13 days of his life had vanished. During that time, South Carolina saw 22,000 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. About 500 people, including him, were admitted to its hospitals.

At least 230 people had died.

He anguished over why people still refused to wear face masks and continued to hang out at clubs and bars and otherwise gather in big groups, not believing the virus could harm them.

“It almost took me out,” he said, eyes widening. “I almost died!”

Despite the success of his gospel career, Smalls is an inherently private person, although not when God calls him to a ministry. And he figured his new one is to warn people of the very real dangers of the coronavirus. So last week, he agreed to let a reporter from The Post and Courier don a mask, face shield, plastic gown, bonnet and two sets of gloves, and step into his room.

“Everyone tells me I’m a miracle,” he said.

“Do you believe that?" a reporter asked.

"I know it.”

Yes, he will sing again. But first, he must speak a warning: The virus is not a joke, not a hoax or anything like the flu. It is killing people, even young people, almost including him.

Smalls didn't know it, but as he sat in the chair for the first time explaining this, nurse Walker was burying her brother. He was dead at 62, due to complications of COVID-19.