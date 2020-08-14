Gibbes Museum of Art's Society 1858 hosts first virtual auction

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.