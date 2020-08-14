Gibbes Museum of Art's Society 1858 hosts first live auction

Society 1858, the young professional auxiliary group of the Gibbes Museum of Art, will host its first-ever virtual art auction this month.
Taking place Aug. 26-28, the "Give Back to the Gibbes" art auction is an online fundraising initiative that will feature works by more than 60 artists. The works range in value from $200 to $20,000.
Society 1958 is the presenter of the annual 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art, which awards $10,000 to an artist whose work contributes to a new understanding of art in the South. Many of the artists whose works are featured in the auction, among them Bo Bartlett, Alicia Henry, Leo Twiggs and John Westmark, are past winners.
Proceeds will provide critical operating support to the Gibbes. Over the past few months, the museum has experienced reduced attendance, temporary closures and cancellation of fundraising events in response to the pandemic.
The auction website is 32auctions.com/1858. For more details, visit /bit.ly/GibbesMuseum.