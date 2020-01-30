February is a month long celebrated for pairing off, and this month, the Gibbes Museum of Art is true to February's form. The museum's Society 1858, which is geared toward up-and-coming arts patrons, will host a pair of events that together add an artful twist to the concept of coupling.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, the Amy P. Forum features a discussion on the impact of Southern artists on the global art scene, which will be followed by a cocktail reception. The panel includes artist Donte K. Hayes, the 2019 winner of the 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art, as well as other artists and art experts. For more information, visit gibbesmuseum.org.
The fine-art fun then doubles down from 8-11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 with the 1858 Winter Party. This year, the black-tie event will be topped off by a most inspired raffle of sculptural works of art created by pairs of celebrated artists collaborating in ceramics and multi-media.
The 10 pairings include Fiorenzo Berardozzi and Tim Hussey, Annie Rhodes Lee and Jocelyn Chateauvert, and Jeff Kopish and Hirona Matsuda, among others.
For more information, visit 1858winterparty.org.