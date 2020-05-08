'Gertie' biography wins IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award

“Gertie: The Fabulous Life of Gertrude Sanford Legendre, Heiress, Explorer, Socialite, Spy,” by Anderson-based author Kathryn Smith has won the 2020 Independent Book Publishers Association Benjamin Franklin Award in the Biography category.
Released last year by Evening Post Books, a sister company of The Post and Courier, the book provides a detailed and compelling look at a remarkable woman. Legendre grew up in the Gilded Age, enjoyed big-game hunting and spent time on the French Riviera socializing with famous expats such as Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald as well as Harpo Marx.
During World War II, she worked for the OSS, the first U.S. spy agency, and was captured by the Germans and held for six months before escaping over the border to Switzerland.
The two other finalists in the Biography category were "From Red Earth: A Rwandan Story of Healing and Forgiveness" by Denise Uwimana, published by Plough Publishing House, and "Mani/Pedi: A True-Life Rags-to-Riches Story" by Krista Beth Driver, published by She Writes Press.
“Gertie” is available in hardcover for $29.95 from Evening Post Books, local bookstores and online retailers. An e-book version also is available.