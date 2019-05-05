Clemson Extension will hold the 2019 Fire Ant Management for School and Community Gardens on May 24.
This workshop for school, community and municipal grounds maintenance personnel will address fire ant control and prevention.
Commercial and noncommercial pesticide applicators who currently hold a license will receive 4.5 recertification credits.
The workshop will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the USDA Vegetable Laboratory, 2700 Savannah Highway, Charleston.
Register online at bit.ly/2019FireAntMay for more information, or contact Amy Dabbs at adabbs@clemson.edu or 843-402-5328.
Class for women in agriculture set May 10
The class Ladies Engaged in Agriculture Development: Farm Equipment and Safety will be held May 10.
Topics to be covered include sprayer calibration, tractor safety, implement hookup, fire ants and control, soil testing, soil fertility and small engine maintenance.
The class will be 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Clemson Coastal Research and Education Center farm, 2865 Savannah Highway, Charleston. Register online at bit.ly/LEADMay102019.