Alliance Francaise of Charleston and MUSC International Group present the 12th edition of the French Film Festival Friday and Saturday, Nov. 2 and 3, and next week Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9 and 10, in the auditorium of the Medical University's Basic Science Building, 173 Ashley Ave.
All films are in French with English subtitles. Individual tickets are $5 at the door. Passes are available online at http://a-f-charleston.com and cost $15 for all five films, or $10 for Alliance members and students under 15.
The first screening, a comedy called "Return of the Hero," is 7:30 p.m. Friday. It features Oscar-winner Jean Dujardin who plays a captain forced to leave his love for the Napoleon's battlefields.
The 2:30 p.m. Saturday matinee is "The School of Life," a tale of a Parisian orphan in the 1920s who visits the forest and learns its secrets from a friendly poacher. At 7 p.m., the festival continues with "Promise at Dawn," a film based on the 1960 autobiographical novel by Romain Gary (1914-1980).
At 7 p.m. Nov. 9, the film "Gauguin, Voyage to Tahiti" focuses on the artist's two years in the Pacific, which transformed his art and his views of the world.
The final screening is 7 p.m. Nov. 10: "The Royal Exchange" is directed and co-written by novelist Marc Dugain, adapted from a novel by Chantal Thomas that's based on the true story of early 18th-century royal intrigue.
The French Film Festival provides patrons a rare chance to see recent movies from a country famous for its cinema production. For more information, go to http://a-f-charleston.com/french-film-festival/.