The Barrier Island Free Medical Clinic announced it is officially expanding services to include residents of Folly Beach.
This comes after the clinic, located on Johns Island, expanded to a seven exam-room medical facility last year.
“We have long hoped to expand our free services and care to this population of the barrier islands," said Brenda Falls, the director of the clinic, in a press release.
The clinic's board leaders voted in February to officially include uninsured adults living and working on Folly Beach.
Since its creation in 2006, the clinic has provided primary health care to uninsured adults. Those adults typically live or work at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Their services have primarily been for residents of Johns, James and Wadmalaw islands.
Before last year's expansion, the clinic was averaging more than 400 uninsured patients a month. As of today, the clinic staff members say they can accommodate more than 600 patients a month with the 138 volunteer medical professionals.
According to Falls, this further fueled the expansion to Folly Beach.
"With the expansion of our medical facility, we can now see this commitment through and increase our patient base," Falls said in the release.
Donations allow the clinic's services to be free of charge. Some of the conditions addressed include hypertension, diabetes and depression.
"We hope that employers who cannot afford to offer health insurance benefits to their employees will help us spread the word on Folly Beach as well as across Johns, James and Wadmalaw islands," said Carrie Moores, the outreach specialist for the clinic, in a press release.
Creative dance class for children with special needs
For children between the ages of 5 and 12, Trident Medical Center is hosting a series of creative dance classes.
The program comes as part of the Trident Medical Center's Pediatric Therapy Program's goal to expand opportunities for children with special needs.
"Trident Medical Center’s pediatric therapists do a wonderful job working with children who have developmental delays," said Douglas Holtzman, medical director of the Summerville Medical Center Pediatric ER, in a press release.
The classes will take place at 11 a.m. April 6, 13 and 27 at the Trident Medical Arts Center. The cost for admission is $10 and children must be accompanied by an adult and be able to follow simple instructions.
Participants can register by phone at 843-797-3463 or online via their website, tridoc.co/TridentCreativeMovement.