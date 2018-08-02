Frank Lloyd Wright enthusiasts will soon have a chance to tour his only home in South Carolina's Lowcountry on an annual basis.
The home was previously only open for public tours once every other year.
Tickets to visit Auldbrass Plantation in Yemassee will go on sale at 9 a.m. Aug. 9. The tour will be Nov. 10 and 11.
The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation describes the property as a "4,000-acre tract of land on the banks of the Combahee River, the plantation is one of the largest and most complex residential projects Wright ever undertook."
It was built in 1939 for C. Leigh Stevens, a Michigan industrialist.
Wright, arguably the most famous architect in American history, designed few buildings in the South. They include Florida Southern College in Lakeland, the Rosenbaum House in Alabama and the Pope-Leighey House outside Washington, D.C.
In Upstate South Carolina, he also designed Broad Margin, a private home in Greenville.
Auldbrass Plantation remains privately owned by Hollywood producer Joel Silver.
Tickets are $175 and may be purchased online, www.eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit the Beaufort County Open Land Trust.
Tickets are expected to quickly sell out.