The Beaufort County Open Land Trust's 2019 Auldbrass Tours will be held 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2. The last tour will be at 5:30 p.m. and the gates will close at 6 p.m.

Auldbrass Plantation is located on Auldbrass Plantation Road in Yemassee. It's a 4,000-acre tract of land along the Combahee River. The large house was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and built in 1939 for C. Leigh Stevens, a Michigan industrialist.

Wright designed few buildings in the South. They include Florida Southern College in Lakeland, the Rosenbaum House in Alabama and the Pope-Leighey House in Northern Virginia. He also designed Broad Margin, a private home in Greenville.

Auldbrass Plantation remains privately owned by Hollywood producer Joel Silver.

Visitors can purchase morning tickets or afternoon tickets, which correspond to when they can tour the main house. Ticket holders can arrive early and stay late and enjoy the property at their leisure.

The tours are restricted to visitors 12 and older and will be conducted rain or shine. No coolers, pets or smoking are allowed.

Tickets are $175 and may be purchased online at https://bit.ly/2kHMa9N. Proceeds benefit the Beaufort County Open Land Trust. The tours typically sell out.