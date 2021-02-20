Former movie theater, built for soldiers, could become large home on Sullivan's Island

SULLIVAN'S ISLAND — Doris Lancaster remembers watching newsreels during World War II at the movie theater that once served the Fort Moultrie military base.

"We got to see the good movies before they were downtown because the military got priority," she said.

Sometimes she would see a movie after helping her mother at the PX, the military base store nearby.

"I married a boy who was a soldier here," said Lancaster, 92, while stopping in front of the old theater during a walk in early February. The couple met while walking on the beach, she said, and last year he passed away after 72 years of marriage.

The former theater at 1454 Middle St. hasn't shown movies for decades, and was most recently used for storage. It's now up for sale. Asking price: $1,795,000, and the island's zoning rules allow it to be used for just one thing — a single-family home.

It would be a really big single-family home, about as large as the town allows. The empty brick building, with 22-foot ceilings and a cement floor, is more than 6,000 square feet and needs extensive renovation.

Sullivan's Island Administrator Andy Benke has good memories from the days when movies were shown there.

“I saw a movie called 'The Endless Summer,' and I’ve been a surfer since," he said. "It kind of changed my life."

“The first time I ever kissed a girl was in that movie theater," he added.

Tim Reese is the listing agent for the property; he's also a town councilman. He said the previous owner used the site as a warehouse after the theater closed (he thinks she had a business distributing Utz potato chips) and after she died her two children decided to put it up for sale.

"It's just such a cool property," he said. “It was the only theater east of the Cooper (river) for a long time."

Sullivan's Island has become one of South Carolina's most affluent ZIP codes, which helps explain the asking price. But in the early 20th century the barrier island was best known as a military base, guarding the coast during World Wars I and II.

Discover Charleston's hidden history. Uncover more stories from Charleston's 350 years of history that have been long forgotten over time. Sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that aren't told in the story of Charleston. Email

Sign Up!

Fort Moultrie, originally a sand-and-Palmetto-log fort famous for repelling a British fleet in 1776, became the Fort Moultrie Military Reservation and covered much of the island with huge gun emplacements, fortified steel-and-concrete coastal batteries and military housing.

Those service members and their families needed entertainment, so the theater on Middle Street was built in 1928 at a cost of $19,500 ($295,000 in today's dollars). Fancy extras like a ventilation system were added years later.

The federal government sold the property in the 1950s and it operated as a movie theater off-and-on until the mid-1970s. Other military base properties were transferred to the town or sold.

The huge, house-shaking artillery pieces that once guarded the island and coast from potential German war vessels miles offshore are long gone but evidence of their existence remains. A large hill that children sled down after rare snowstorms at the back of the town park is the earth-covered side of a former concrete gun emplacement.

Several years ago, Hurricane Matthew uncovered a concrete mount for a 155-mm gun in the surf at the west end of the island.

Narrow concrete-and-steel bunker tunnels remain under the island but have long been blocked off or filled, preventing the adventurous from exploring as they did through the 1970s, sometimes with tragic consequences.

While historic Fort Moultrie remains part of the national park system, across the island there are visible signs of the once-robust military presence. Many private homes are former military buildings or base housing, and at least one — with 15-foot-thick concrete walls — is a former bunker.

"There are a lot of repurposed buildings on Sullivan's Island," Benke said.

Architect Bill Huey drew up plans more than a decade ago to convert the former movie theater to a home with 5 bedrooms and 5,500 square feet of living space. The town signed off on those plans in 2008 but Huey and Reese said changes in federal flood zones allow more options now.

In 2008, flood requirements wouldn't allow for living space on the ground floor, so a column-supported floor was envisioned in Huey's plan, with living space about 10 feet above the concrete floor of the theater, with storage or parking below.

"I believe you could get more out of the building now than in 2008," Huey said. "Just given the raw space, there are a lot of opportunities with this building."

The costs would be substantial. Pinpoints of sunlight show through the brick wall at the back of the building and most of the interior is bare — it's mostly a shell, but an historic one that could qualify for historic renovation tax credits.

Inside, it's still obvious that the building was once a theater. A ticket booth window remains, showing the last prices charged there: $1 for adults, 50 cents for children.