It's rare that a mafia boss can leave the violent life of crime and live to tell the story.

But that's what happened with Michael Franzese, a former member of a notorious New York mafia family, who abandoned crime for Christ.

Inspired decades ago by his wife to embrace the faith and leave organized crime, Franzese escaped death to chart a new course. To date, he's inspired thousands through his testimony of redemption.

He'll soon share his story to a local audience at the 18th annual Charleston Leadership Prayer Breakfast on Nov. 19 at the Charleston Area Convention Center.

"God had a different plan and purpose for my life," he said.

Franzese is the son of John (Sonny) Franzese, a former underboss of the Colombo crime family. The family was one of several who dominated organized crime activities in New York City in the mid-to-late 20th century.

Michael initially wanted a life different from his father's and attended medical school to establish a successful career. But when his father was arrested and went to prison in 1970, Michael went under the wing of Joe Colombo, the boss of the family.

He became an official member of the organization in 1975. At the height of his days as a member of a notorious New York mafia family, Franzese raked in up to $8 million weekly through scams that bordered legitimate business. He associated with other well-known gangsters, such as John Gotti. The two "got along well," though in business, he was "tough to deal with," Franzese said.

Franzese recalled a near-death experience when one of the bosses had questions about how he was operating a major gas tax scam. He was summoned and walked into a room, not sure if he'd make it out alive.

Simultaneously, he also was being watched closely by law enforcement, including Manhattan's former federal prosecutor Rudy Guiliani.

Franzese's opportunity to exit the life came while producing a movie in South Florida. There, he met Camille Garcia, a California dancer whose faith inspired Franzese to charter a new course.

Though he grew up Catholic, it wasn't until meeting Camille when he began to embrace Christianity, he said.

"I was very attracted to her at first sight, he said. "She was a strong woman of faith — a Christian woman."

Cammy, as she's known, embraced Christianity at age 13 after witnessing her mother's conversion. Her father's alcoholism was hard on their family, but it was God who gave her mother strength and peace, Cammy said.

"I wanted that same serenity," she said.

Cammy didn't anticipate that sharing her faith with Michael would inspire such a dramatic change in his life.

"I never expected the transformation would be so monumental," she said.

After marrying Cammy, Michael pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and received a 10-year prison sentence in 1985.

He said his plans to walk away from the mob had turned his family and close companions against him.

Even his own father, who's also a strict adherent to the life, was aware of the hit put out against his son and believed Michael had "violated his oath," Michael said.

"I don't believe he would have pulled the trigger," the younger Franzese said. "But he did go along with it at that point.”

Michael said he never testified against anyone or "put anybody in prison."

After his release, he and his family moved to California with his wife and children as a way to escape death threats. Around that time, he was approached by Major League Baseball and the NCAA to discuss with athletes the dangers of gambling. To date, he's visited hundreds of colleges to offer inspiration to students and he regularly speaks at Christian conferences, churches and prisons.

He noted God's providence as what helped him to survive, whereas others in his position likely would have been killed.

“I also learned that God never throws us in to the fire without preparing us," he said.

Transformations like Franzese's are seemingly becoming more rare. Recent reports show that America is becoming less religious, with less individuals identifying with Christianity.

Franzese said that trend can change if people hear real stories of transformation.

Organizers of this year's breakfast hope Franzese's story inspires others to seek forgiveness.

His story exemplifies that no one is excluded from Jesus' grace, said Kathryn Krogh, executive director of the Charleston Leadership Foundation.

Franzese's scheduled appearance has helped the breakfast sell the most tickets in its 18-year history, with more than 1,300 guests planning to attend.