Dana Ridenour, a former FBI agent now living in Beaufort, has penned the thriller "Below the Radar," available as a $14.99 paperback from online retailers.
The book features protagonist Lexie Montgomery, an FBI special agent who infiltrates an eco-terrorism group and must prove her professional loyalties even as she sympathizes with the group's cause.
Ridenour will be the featured author at The Moveable Feast luncheon at Pawley's Plantation on Pawley's Island, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 16. For details and tickets, go to https://classatpawleys.com or https://events.time.ly/fgbfjji?event=30254011.
Following The Moveable Feast event, Ridenour will sign books at Litchfield Books, 11421 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, starting at 2 p.m.
— Adam Parker